49ers check two big boxes in post-QB mayhem mock draft

The quarterback mayhem shook up the NFL draft with team needs changing and several picks from the first two days of the draft changing hands. Our friends at the Draft Wire redid their three-round projections to reflect the monumental changes that came with Aaron Rodgers sticking in Green Bay and Russell Wilson being traded to the Broncos.

Those changes had a trickledown effect with the 49ers’ two selections changing, although they still touched on two of their biggest offseason needs.

Let’s look at who they took and what the Dolphins did with the No. 29 pick that used to belong to San Francisco:

No. 61, Georgia OL Jamaree Salyer

Salyer is the kind of offensive lineman the 49ers have come to love. He played both tackle spots and both guard spots at Georgia, making him a versatile piece who could help San Francisco long-term at either spot. The problem for them has been finding players capable of holding down a starting job. Salyer’s size, length and ability to play all four of those positions bodes well for his transition to the NFL.

No. 93, Auburn S Smoke Monday

His name is Smoke Monday. 10/10. No notes.

What about No. 29?

Dolphins pick Alabama WR Jameson Williams

The 49ers won’t care what happens with their picks as long as Trey Lance works out, but it’ll be interesting to track how those two selections shake out for Miami. They’ve gone with OL and DL in the first couple Draft Wire mocks. This time they snagged the injured Alabama wide receiver who might’ve been the first WR taken in this year’s draft had he not torn his ACL in the national championship game. Williams last year posted 79 catches for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns before his injury.

