49ers 'check a lot of boxes' for Tom Brady, Albert Breer believes

Breer: 49ers 'check a lot of boxes' as possible Brady suitor originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The speculation surrounding the 49ers' quarterback situation just will not end.

Jimmy Garoppolo? Trey Lance? ... Tom Brady?

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer joined Marc Bertrand and Scott Zolak on the latest episode of "ZoandBertrand," where he discussed the current state of the 49ers' roster and whether or not San Francisco could be a fit for Brady, the future Pro Football Hall of Famer and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, if he decided to play elsewhere next season.

Breer believes the 49ers would make sense for the Bay Area native.

"If you've got this championship roster, do you put it in Trey Lance's hands if Tom Brady knocks on the door?" Breer said (h/t KNBR 680). "It's something they discussed internally in January and February. Let's say they win the Super Bowl ... and let's say Jimmy leaves after they win the Super Bowl, and let's say Tom Brady wants to go there.

"This would check a lot of boxes. Being able to finish in San Francisco, great offensive coach in Kyle Shanahan, great talent around him. Throwing to Deebo Samuel, and Brandon Aiyuk, [George] Kittle. You've got Christian McCaffrey behind you. There are a lot of fun possibilities out there with Tom."

This would not be the first time that San Francisco has been linked to Brady, as the seven-time Super Bowl champion reportedly had an interest in joining the 49ers back in 2020. Brady immediately went on to win Super Bowl LV with Tampa Bay, seemingly proving San Francisco wrong for passing on him during the offseason.

If Brady decides to play in 2023 and again becomes available this offseason, should the 49ers have interest?

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast