49ers' Chase Young healthy again while resuming large workload originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Defensive end Chase Young’s career began — as planned — with his selection to the Pro Bowl and NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

This is just what the Washington Commanders envisioned from Young, whom they selected at No. 2 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft ahead of quarterbacks Justin Herbert and Tua Tagovailoa.

But everything changed the following November.

On a routine play on which he tried to turn the right edge in pursuit of Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady, Young’s right knee gave out and he went down with a torn ACL.

He did not get back on the field for more than a year, making his return on Dec. 24, 2022, against the 49ers at Levi’s Stadium.

Now, Young will call Levi’s Stadium home for the remainder of the season after the 49ers acquired him at the trade deadline from Washington for a third-round “special compensatory” draft pick.

“There’s preliminary medical stuff, where they send medical files and all that,” 49ers general manager John Lynch said in a conference call Wednesday morning.

“And the last step is him flying out here today and doing the actual physical. Hope all that goes well, but it sure looks like he’s been healthy, based on what he’s been doing on the field.”

Only now does Young appear to be back from the devastating knee injury, complex surgery and physical therapy.

After being inactive for Week 1 this season due to a neck condition, Young has averaged 58 snaps per game over the past seven weeks. He played a high of 75 plays from scrimmage in the Commanders’ Week 6 victory over Atlanta.

“Those are a lot of snaps,” Lynch said. “I think the proof is in what’s translating on the field. He’s been playing a lot and looking really good.”

Young ranks fifth in the NFL in quarterback pressures, according to Zebra Technologies' on-field tracking.

He is just one pressure behind Nick Bosa, with whom he played at Ohio State and now joins along the 49ers’ defensive line.

Young has generated a career-best 17.2 percent pressure rate while registering five sacks this season.

Young’s surgery was more involved than a typical ACL repair because part of his left patellar tendon was grafted to repair the damage to his right knee.

He played a little more than 100 snaps over the final three games of last season and did not record a sack.

Because of the serious concerns over his long-term health, the Commanders declined to pick up his fifth-year option for the 2025 season, which means he will be scheduled for unrestricted free agency in March.

The 49ers plan to rely heavily on Young over the final nine regular-season games in order to make a bid at the NFC West title and, perhaps, a deep postseason run.

Young fits into the 49ers’ defensive line opposite of Bosa, who played all 61 defensive snaps on Sunday in the 49ers’ 31-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Up to this point, Bosa and Clelin Ferrell have started every game at defensive end for the 49ers.

The 49ers acquired defensive end Randy Gregory in a trade on Oct. 6. Over the past three games, Gregory has replaced Drake Jackson as the 49ers’ top nickel pass rusher.

Now, Young has arrived to seemingly move everybody, except Bosa, one spot down the depth chart.

The 49ers do not view Young as a pass-rush specialist. He might be able to help the team's run defense, too.

“We think Chase is a complete player,” Lynch said.

