49ers' Charvarius Ward out a few weeks with injury, Kyle Shanahan says

Charvarius Ward out with muscle strain, joins Moseley on shelf originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers are not likely to have their starting cornerbacks on the field for the team's preseason opener on Friday night.

Charvarius Ward and Emmanuel Moseley sat out practice on Tuesday with muscle strains. Moseley is going through physical therapy for a hamstring injury. Ward was sidelined with a groin strain, and coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday morning on KNBR that the cornerback will miss a couple of weeks nursing the injury.

"[Ward] had a little setback here with a muscle strain, so he'll be out here for the next probably two weeks or so," Shanahan said. "But he's gotten enough baseline in to where his camp has been perfect. At least now I know he's not going to get a serious injury here in the next two weeks, and he'll be ready to go here Week 1."

The 49ers featured vastly improved play at the cornerback positions through the first two weeks of training camp with Ward and Moseley.

Ward was the 49ers' top free-agent acquisition. He signed a three-year, $40.5 million contract after four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs.

"That was the guy we targeted from the beginning," Shanahan said. "We knew going into free agency that we wanted to target and go after a corner. We struggled in that area last year, having to bring in those vets and then having to play some rookies who weren't quite ready at the beginning. So we really wanted to go out there and get that type of guy."

Mosley got off to a strong start to training camp after missing six games last season with a hamstring injury. The club does not appear to be too concerned with Moseley's current injury, but they will likely take their time to make sure he is available for the team's regular-season opener on Sept. 11 against the Chicago Bears.

In the absences of Ward and Moseley, the 49ers lined up with Deommodore Lenoir and Ka'dar Hollman at the cornerback spots on Tuesday. Darqueze Dennard was the starting nickel back.

