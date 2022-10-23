49ers' Charvarius Ward confident he's NFL's top cornerback, shares motivation

Mooney Ward confident he's NFL's top CB, reveals motivation originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Charvarius Ward is playing within himself this season.

Speaking with NBC Sports Bay Area's Donte Whitner, the 26-year-old cornerback explained what goes through his mind when pundits and fans question whether he was worth the contract the 49ers gave him before the 2022 NFL season.

"I don't really care if I do on the outside," Ward told Whitner on the latest episode of "Players Only," which will air Sunday during "49ers Pregame Live" on NBC Sports Bay Area. "As long as the coaches feel like I'm living up to that and as long as I feel like I'm living up to that and I'm earning the respect in the building, that's all that really matters to me."

Ward also understands that actions speak louder than words and he elects to just let his performance on the field speak for him.

"Like I said, I'll just let my play do the talking," Ward continued. "I haven't got many picks yet this season but I've been covering well and if quarterbacks keep targeting me, which I want them to do, I'm going to start making those plays, catching those balls, then my name will get out there a little bit more."

So far this season, Ward has been an integral part of the 49ers' defense, as evidenced by his solid all-around performance against the Carolina Panthers in Week 5. Ward looked to be in prime position to continue his solid play against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6 but was sidelined due to a groin injury.

Still, Ward told Whitner he believes he's the top cornerback in the NFL because of his belief in himself.

When asked by Whitner what keeps Ward motivated to strive for greatness, the cornerback explained that he is doing it for the people around him.

"I just want to continue to earn my respect, make my teammates proud, make my coaches proud, make my family proud, and make the fans proud," Ward continued. "I'm playing for the name on the back of my jersey, my coaches, I'm playing for everybody else.

"I got the city on my back."

It's apparent that Ward is pursuing greatness, which is a good sign for the 49ers Faithful.

Though it is looking more like Ward will miss the 49ers' upcoming Week 7 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs -- his former team -- fans can be assured that Ward will do the best that he can once he returns to the field.

