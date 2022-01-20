49ers' Charles Omenihu rips 'circus show' Texans after midseason trade

Omenihu rips 'circus show' Texans after thriving with 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Charles Omenihu was surprised on Nov. 2, 2021, when the Houston Texans traded him to the 49ers for a late sixth-round pick.

The third-year pass rusher revealed an inside look into why the move has been so good for him professionally.

“It’s not a circus show here,” Omenihu said Wednesday. “You guys definitely have things down pat and you know what you want of the players and the coaches know the expectations. It’s very thought out and said. It’s been nothing but good.”

Omenihu said that while the 49ers' wide-9 system wasn’t difficult to learn, the technique needed to succeed in the system took a little longer to get used to. All of his new teammates on the defensive line quickly welcoming him in helped his adjustment, but it still took a little time and effort.

Since his arrival in Santa Clara, Omenihu’s best game by far was the club’s 23-17 wild-card win over the Dallas Cowboys. The lineman recorded six total pressures on 27 pass-rush snaps including his first quarterback sacks (1.5) of the season.

The most welcome difference between the two organizations for Omenihu doesn’t have to do with what happens on the field.

“A lot more structure,” Omenihu said. “The leadership between the coach and the GM, it doesn’t seem like it’s a power struggle. It’s very like they are on the same page. They have an understanding what they want. They make it very clear what they want from GM to head coach and head coach to the position coaches.”

The University of Texas product had high expectations heading into his third season after posting a four-sack season in 2020 that also included 16 quarterback hits and 17 total tackles -- five for a loss.

Omenihu did not record a sack in the 2021 season until he took Cowboys QB Dak Prescott to the ground on Sunday. Like what former Raider-turned-49er Arden Key shared during training camp, Omenihu is very happy where he landed.

“Definitely a breath of fresh air for sure,” Omenihu said of the 49ers. “This year has been a long year for me personally. My third year didn’t go, as far as early on, how I thought it would be, coming off my second year. A combination of what I was going through over there.

“So coming here was definitely a breath of fresh air. I love it, the organization has a lot of structure and it is not an ego driven, it’s not a power struggle either. It’s definitely good to experience that.”

Omenihu and his defensive line teammates picked up the slack for Nick Bosa, who left Sunday’s game prior to the half due to a concussion. While the team is hopeful their star pass rusher can clear the concussion protocol before Saturday, the group might need to step up once more in the divisional round in Green Bay.

With or without Bosa, Omenihu will be ready for the challenge.

