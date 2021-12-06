49ers' Charles Omenihu laments 'critical' missed holding call on Seahawks TD
49ers' Omenihu laments 'critical' missed call on Seahawks TD originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
The Seattle Seahawks were called for six penalties in their 30-23 win over the 49ers on Sunday, and San Francisco defensive end Charles Omenihu believes there should have been a seventh.
At the end of the first half, with the 49ers leading 23-14, Seattle had the ball at the 7-yard line. On first-and-goal, Russell Wilson stepped up into the pocket and hit Dee Eskridge for a touchdown. With the extra point, the Seahawks went to the locker room down 23-21.
But in the mind of Omenihu, the touchdown never should have happened because it appears he was blatantly held on the play.
The referees didn't throw a flag and Eskridge broke a tackle attempt by 49ers rookie Deommodore Lenoir to get into the end zone.
Critical miss call man…….. https://t.co/Yfqyl37YJ0
— Charles Omenihu (@charless_94) December 6, 2021
If a holding penalty had been called on the Seahawks, it would have set up a first-and-goal from the 17-yard line.
The Seahawks tied the game early in the third quarter on a safety when they sacked 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in the end zone and then they took the lead for good later in the period on a touchdown pass from Wilson to wide receiver Tyler Lockett.
The 49ers can lament the missed holding call, but they had a 10-point lead early in the second quarter, and they had chances in the second half to beat the Seahawks, but too many mistakes cost them in Seattle on Sunday.