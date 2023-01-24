49ers' Charles Omenihu arrested on domestic violence allegation in San Jose

49ers' Omenihu arrested after domestic violence allegation originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Charles Omenihu, a defensive lineman for the 49ers, was arrested Monday on suspicion of domestic violence, San Jose police said Tuesday.

Omenihu, 25, was booked into the Santa Clara County jail for misdemeanor domestic violence and later released after posting bail, police announced in a press release.

Officers were called to the 300 block of Santana Row on Monday, and met with an adult female, who identified Omenihu as her boyfriend and said he "pushed her to the ground during an argument," according to the release. The woman complained of pain to her arm, though officers did not observe any physical injuries, and she declined any medical attention as officers conducted their investigation.

Omenihu remained on scene as officers arrived and was cooperative, per the police release. He gave a statement to officers and, based on his girlfriend's statement and complaint of pain, he was arrested, and an emergency protective restraining order was sought and obtained for the woman.

San Jose police stated the investigation is ongoing, and the case will be submitted to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office for possible charges.

Amid a career-best season, Omenihu and the 49ers are set to play the Philadelphia Eagles in Sunday's NFC Championship Game. The lineman was acquired via trade from the Houston Texans in November 2021, and has appeared in every game for the 49ers this season. Omenihu's 4.5 sacks in the regular season were a career high, and he played a pivotal role in a wild-card playoff win over the Seattle Seahawks with two sacks and a forced fumble.

The 49ers in a statement said that they are "aware of the matter involving Charles Omenihu and are in the process of gathering further information."

This story will be updated ...