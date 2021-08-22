49ers-Chargers preseason game features long list of inactives

Long list of 49ers not expected to play vs. Chargers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

INGLEWOOD -- Tight end George Kittle and linebacker Fred Warner lead a group of healthy 49ers players who will not suit up for Sunday night's exhibition game against the Los Angeles Chargers, the team announced.

The 49ers' offensive players who will not suit up, in addition to Kittle, are running backs Raheem Mostert, Trey Sermon and Elijah Mitchell; wide receivers Jauan Jennings and Jalen Hurd; and offensive linemen Alex Mack, Trent Williams, Shon Coleman and Aaron Banks.

Jennings, who has come on strong in his bid to win a roster spot, was a late scratch due to a heel condition, the team said. Sermon is being rested due to an ankle condition.

The 49ers' defensive players who will not suit up, in addition to Warner, are defensive linemen Nick Bosa, Dee Ford, Javon Kinlaw and Azeez Al-Shaair; and defensive backs Emmanuel Moseley, Jason Verrett, Jimmie Ward, Tavon Wilson and K’Waun Williams.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel is scheduled to play, according to the team. Samuel was removed from practice on Friday with a glute strain. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Samuel was scheduled to undergo an MRI examination.

All three of the team's quarterbacks -- Jimmy Garoppolo, Trey Lance and Nate Sudfeld -- are expected to play.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast