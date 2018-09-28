49ers-Chargers injury report: Matt Breida cleared for full practice

SANTA CLARA – Matt Breida returned to full practice for the 49ers on Thursday, while the running back with whom he shares the load, Alfred Morris, was limited due to a knee condition.

Breida figures to be a key in Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers with C.J. Beathard making his first start of the season. Beathard takes over for Jimmy Garoppolo, who sustained a season-ending knee injury last week at Kansas City.

Breida was back at full strength after hyperextended his knee in the 49ers' loss at Kansas City on Sunday. Breida is tied for the NFL rushing lead through three games with Dallas' Ezekiel Elliott. Both players have 274 yards rushing. Breida's average rush attempt is 8.6 yards, while Elliott's is 5.7.

Morris, whose strength is short yardage and running between the tackles, has gained 153 yards on 40 rushing attempts.

Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin returned to full practice on Thursday for the first time since sustaining a deep thigh contusion in the season opener at Minnesota. Goodwin returned to action in Kansas City and caught three passes for 30 yards.

Safety Adrian Colbert (hip) and guard Mike Person (knee) returned to full practice after being held out of practice on Wednesday.

Thursday's practice reports

49ERS

Did not practice

G Joshua Garnett (toe)

CB Richard Sherman (calf)

S Jaquiski Tartt (shoulder)









Limited practice

S Adrian Colbert (hip)

RB Alfred Morris (knee)

G Mike Person (knee)







Full participation

RB Matt Breida (knee)

WR Marquise Goodwin (quadricep)

T Joe Staley (not injury related)

CB Ahkello Witherspoon (ankle, hip)









CHARGERS

Did not practice

WR Keenan Allen (knee, tooth)

T Joe Barksdale (knee)

DE Joey Bosa (foot)

LB Kyzir White (knee)











Limited practice

WR Travis Benjamin (foot)



Full participation

T Russell Okung (knee)

RB Derek Watt (thumb)



