49ers change practice drills to address pass interference issue

The abundance of pass interference penalties prompted the 49ers to make some adjustments to the team’s practice scheduled on Wednesday.

“We’re changing up all our individual drills today,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. “No footwork stuff. We’re throwing jump balls and having them trying to locate the ball, which is the only way to practice it.

“We'll get them a lot more live full-speed reps at that. And not work at the other stuff. Just work at that because it's way too bad right now. No matter what the situation is, it’s tough to win games if you don't fix that.”

The 49ers have been called for 14 pass-interference penalties through six games this season. The 11 accepted penalties accounted for 250 yards.

“When we're doing that bad at it, you can't just bench everybody and you can't just sit there and keep your fingers crossed and hope it changes,” Shanahan said. “So yeah, you do go back to the basics and I definitely think we’ve got guys, some veterans that are capable of not getting them.”

Veteran Josh Norman has been called for a team-high five pass-interference penalties in four games. Emmanuel Moseley is second with three flags.

“I look at Josh’s (penalty) when he got beat, and he's just got to let that guy make the play and make the tackle,” Shanahan said. “And Moseley, he was in position a couple of times and just grabbed the guy. I know he can fix that. He doesn't have to do that.

“So each one's different, there are things that can get better, but when it's week after week, we’ve got to do everything we can in practice to get those guys better.”

