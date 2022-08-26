How 49ers challenged struggling Trey Sermon ahead of 2022 season

How 49ers challenged struggling Sermon ahead of 2022 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After a disappointing rookie season, the 49ers issued a challenge to running back Trey Sermon ahead of the 2022 season.

Prior to San Francisco's preseason finale against the Houston Texans on Thursday at NRG Stadium, 49ers general manager John Lynch joined Amazon Prime Video's Thursday Night Football broadcast.

Lynch discussed Sermon's disappointing 2021 season and how he and other young running backs oftentimes have a tendency to bounce outside instead of cutting to an inside lane. Lynch and the 49ers are challenging the second-year back to break that habit this season.

“So we really challenged Trey to do that,” Lynch said. “He worked really hard and he’s had a tremendous offseason. It hasn’t shown up in the games, but throughout training camp he’s been one of our best players. So we’re excited about him.” (h/t The Athletic)

Sermon's spot on the final 53-man roster is far from guaranteed. Likely behind Elijah Mitchell and Jeff Wilson Jr. on the depth chart at the very least, Sermon also is competing against rookies Ty Davis-Price, Jordan Mason and veteran JaMycal Hasty.

Coach Kyle Shanahan was excited for a "yoked up" version of Sermon coming into training camp after the 23-year-old had worked out with Minnesota Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook in the offseason.

In Thursday's preseason finale, Sermon carried the ball eight times for just 20 yards rushing with a reception for five yards through the air. In three preseason games, Sermon totaled 19 carries for 39 yards and three receptions for 14 yards.

