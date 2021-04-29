49ers CEO Jed York posts cryptic tweet amid 49ers' draft drama

49ers CEO York posts cryptic tweet as 49ers' decision nears originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jed York, Twitter savant?

The 49ers CEO posted a cryptic tweet about how many "miles" he wanted to run Thursday afternoon before the 2021 NFL Draft, and referred to very specific numbers: 1, 5, 10, 12, 16, and 1 again. Those numbers, in fact, had a meaning.

Zac Wilson in college: #1

Trey Lance in college: #5

Mac Jones in college: #10

Aaron Rodgers: #12

Trevor Lawrence in college: #16

Justin Fields in college: #1



This is an elite Tweet from @JedYork. https://t.co/ZqAG8t6CtO — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 29, 2021

While it's clear the 49ers are going to choose a quarterback in with the No. 3 overall pick in the draft, York's inclusion of Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers' No. 12 is interesting.

The nine-time Pro Bowler reportedly is unhappy with the Packers and it was reported the 49ers called the Packers on Wednesday to check in on a possible Rodgers trade. As of now, it appears the Packers don’t want to part with him.

Meanwhile, York has been tweeting up a storm all day in anticipation for the draft.

He revealed he doesn’t even know who the team will select at the No. 3 pick. He’s going to learn the news along with the rest of us during the event, which begins Thursday at 5 p.m.

49ers general manager John Lynch was going to tell York the pick, but he opted to wait.

#DraftDay just finished up a great meeting with @JohnLynch49ers & Kyle. They were about to tell me the pick and I asked to wait til we’re on the clock. Gotta watch tonight — Jed York (@JedYork) April 29, 2021

“Gotta watch tonight,” York tweeted.

Story continues

It later appeared York might have regretted his decision, though.

#DraftDay ok, so 3 coaches in 3 years wasn’t the best decision from 2014-16 but I’m starting to think choosing not to know our plan for tonight isn’t one of my best decisions either — Jed York (@JedYork) April 29, 2021

The 49ers have the biggest pick of the draft, or at least the one with the most attention, after the team traded up to acquire the spot.

The speculations, the mock drafts, and the rumors are have pained an interesting journey to Thursday night. But we’ll know soon enough coming out of Cleveland.

If the 49ers don't end up with Rodgers, most mocks have the 49ers taking Alabama quarterback Mac Jones. But we won’t know until the team is on the clock.

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast