San Francisco 49ers CEO Jed York indicated that his team will make election day a holiday for its employees.

In retweeting a statement issued by Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Lynx CEO Ethan Casson pledging the same, York said the 49ers “are definitely on board with this.” Casson’s statement earlier this month pledged that all employees would have the entire day off “to be engaged citizens and ensure their voices will be heard.”

Election day always falls on a Tuesday and is Nov. 3 this year. Tuesdays typically are days off for players during the season anyway. However, this year the 49ers have a Sunday game at Seattle on Nov. 1 and follow with a Thursday night game against the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 5. With it being a short week, the 49ers would typically at least have meetings and a walkthrough on Tuesday in preparation for a Thursday night game.

The 49ers won’t play on the Thursday night of election week every year, but it does make it a notable gesture for the upcoming season.

49ers CEO Jed York indicates team will make election day a holiday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk