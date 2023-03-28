49ers CEO Jed York grateful for Jimmy Garoppolo's six seasons with team

York grateful for Jimmy G's 49ers tenure: 'A consummate pro' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

PHOENIX — Jed York is grateful for Jimmy Garoppolo’s six seasons with the club and believes the Las Vegas Raiders will be a great pairing for the quarterback.

The 49ers owner and CEO spoke to local Bay Area media at the NFL Annual Meeting on Tuesday, sharing his thoughts about the veteran quarterback who will reunite with coach Josh McDaniels in the AFC West.

“I am so happy for him, knowing that he gets to reunite with Josh,” York said. “I’ve got a ton of respect for Josh. I think it’s great for [Garoppolo] to have somebody that’s coached him before, that knows him.”

McDaniels was Garoppolo’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2014-2016 when the pair were with the New England Patriots

Before trading for Garoppolo midway through the 2017 NFL season, the 49ers saw several rough years -- their last playoff appearance being in 2013. Garoppolo, at times, struggled to stay healthy, but there is no argument that when the East Illinois product was healthy, the 49ers won a lot of games.

“In terms of getting to the Super Bowl in 2019, we don’t get there without Jimmy,” York said.

Garoppolo also was a leader in the locker room and a perfect example of professionalism. When the club moved up to select Trey Lance with the No. 3 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, Garoppolo took it all in stride and became a mentor for the rookie, all while helping the team survive deep into the playoffs.

“Trading up for Trey, and Jimmy stepping up two seasons ago, getting us to the NFC Championship game, stepping in this year, he’s been a consummate pro,” York said. “I wish him nothing but the best.”

It won’t be long before the 49ers see Garoppolo under center again, as the Raiders and 49ers are slated to have joint practices together during the 2023 preseason.

