The 49ers' worst fears came true Monday, when coach Kyle Shanahan announced that center Weston Richburg will miss the remainder of the season with a torn patellar tendon.

Richburg was carted off the field Sunday in New Orleans during the third quarter of the 49ers' 48-46 win over the Saints. Richburg's right leg got caught on guard Mike Person's left leg. That caused the center's leg to awkwardly bend as he went to the ground.

Backup Ben Garland will step in immediately as the starter in Richburg's place. Person and Daniel Brunskill also have experience playing center.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Richburg was one of the 49ers' biggest free-agent signings of the 2018 offseason when they gave him a five-year, $47.5 million contract. He had a challenging first season, though, as he played through a quadriceps injury he sustained in Week 4.

[RELATED: 49ers' Sherman out a couple weeks with strained hamstring]

Richburg had surgery to reattach the tendon to his kneecap as soon as the season was over in January, and since his return, he has played his best football since joining the 49ers. The six-year pro has been a lead blocker on several explosive plays this season, including on wide receiver Richie James' 57-yard catch-and-run against the Cardinals in Week 11.

49ers center Weston Richburg out for season with torn patellar tendon originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area