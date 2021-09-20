49ers center Alex Mack won't reveal secrets to successful QB sneak

49ers center Mack won't reveal secrets to successful QB sneak originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers did not pick up a whole lot of yards with their running game Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, but they made those yards count.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo’s number was called four times on short-yardage plays, and each time he followed center Alex Mack for successful -- and impactful -- plays.

“It’s really cool for our offense to be able to get a couple yards here,” Mack said. “It doesn’t help your average much but it’s a productive run and I think it really made a big difference in the game.”

In the second quarter, Garoppolo gained 2 yards on a quarterback sneak on a fourth-and-1 play from near midfield. The successful attempt did not result in points, but it was an important play for field position.

Near the end of the first half, Garoppolo gained 4 yards on a third-and-1. The first down helped set up the 49ers’ first touchdown of the game, giving them a 7-3 lead at halftime.

After an apparently 1-yard touchdown run by Elijah Mitchell was reversed on review, Garoppolo did it himself with his third career touchdown run to give the 49ers a 14-3 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Then, the 49ers put the game away when Garoppolo gained 3 yards up the middle on a third-and-1 play from their own 23-yard line.

Mack said Garoppolo says nothing too notable in the huddle for calling his own number: “All right, guys, let’s get this one.”

That play enabled Garoppolo to take a knee for three consecutive plays to run out the clock on a 17-11 victory.

Afterward, Mack was asked for what makes for a successful quarterback sneak.

“I will not tell you because hopefully we’ll be doing more,” he said.

The 49ers hope the yards will come a little easier on the ground in future games. Including Garoppolo’s three minus-1-yard kneel downs at the end, the 49ers had 38 rushing attempts for just 117 yards (3.1 average).

“They are a talented front and they did a lot to take away what we wanted to do,” Mack said. “They showed a different front than what they previously, and it took a while.”

