49ers center Alex Mack retiring after 13 NFL seasons

Alyssa Barbieri
·1 min read
San Francisco 49ers center Alex Mack is calling it a career and retiring after 13 NFL seasons, according to Bally Sports’ Michael Silver.

The news doesn’t come as too much of a surprise after head coach Kyle Shanahan hinted that Mack could be contemplating retirement after not showing up for Organized Team Activities this offseason.

“I’m going to leave that up to Alex, but I’ve got a pretty good idea,” Shanahan told reporters last week. “I think you guys do too.”

Earlier today, Mack, who had two years remaining on his deal, agreed to a reworked contract that freed up over $4 million in salary cap space. That brought Mack’s 2022 base salary from $5 million to $1.12 million and his 2023 base salary from $3.35 million to $1.165 million.

Mack, a former first-round pick in the 2009 NFL draft, is a seven-time Pro Bowler during stints with the Cleveland Browns (2009-15), Atlanta Falcons (2016-20) and 49ers (2021).

Now, the 49ers have a big hole to fill at center following Mack’s retirement. Jake Brendel and Daniel Brunskill are potential candidates to fill that vacancy.

