49ers center Alex Mack makes NFC Pro Bowl roster, talks NFL future

49ers' Mack makes NFC Pro Bowl roster, talks uncertain future originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Although they won't be playing in the Super Bowl, the 49ers should be well-represented in the upcoming 2022 Pro Bowl. Center Alex Mack has accepted a bid as a replacement player, his agency announced Monday afternoon.

Mack earns his seventh Pro Bowl nod, adding to what has been a remarkable career for the 36-year-old Cal product.

Now with 13 NFL seasons under his belt, Mack said he is going to take some time and reflect before making any decisions on his future. Mack has two more seasons remaining on his contract with the 49ers.

"After year 10, I always said I was going to take it one year at a time and take the offseason, see how everything felt and kind of go from there, so that's still where I'm at," Mack said (H/T 49ers Web Zone). "I think that process has worked well for me. Just to comment a little bit on the decision to come here, I am so thankful to be part of this organization and be able to play this year and have the run we did. We didn't quite get it done, but I love this team, I love these guys, and I'm sure glad I made this choice."

Mack should be joined by at least one other 49er, as Deebo Samuel said Monday that he plans to compete in the Pro Bowl.

Although the team came up short of their ultimate goal, the 49ers are in a good position going into next season and will be in an even better one if Mack once again is part of this offensive line.

