49ers CB Sherman wants to transition to safety

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman Cornerback wants to transition to safety before he retires.

Sherman plans on sticking around the NFL for a few more years, however, the 30-year-old may be in a different position.

The change in position has been done by the likes of nine-time Pro Bowl player Woodson, long-time PittsburghSteeler Rod Woodson and Bart Starr Man of the Year Award recipient Aeneas Williams.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Each transition came toward the end of the players' careers. Charles Woodson was 39 in his last season, Rod Woodson finished his final campaign at the age of 38 and Williams was 36.

But for Sherman, he wants to make the change sooner than that.

"It's definitely something that I've looked at," Sherman said on Thursday. "And something that I've talked with [Charles Woodson] about."

"I think 35 is probably my cut-off," he added. "I don't think I want to play … they'd have a hard time getting me out of bed at 35 to go play. I think I've got four or five more [years] in me.

"At some point, everybody makes a transition to safety if you're smart enough to play that game. And I'll probably do that in a couple years — or whatever the team needs."

Sherman, who had surgeries on both Achilles in the last 13 months, has had to battled other issues related to one of his procedures.

He has played in five consecutive games after missing two games earlier in the season with calf and heel problems.

Sherman has 24 total tackles, one sack, one fumble recovery and 10 passes defended through 10 games for the lowly 2-10 49ers.

The four-time Pro Bowl player and Super Bowl champion is looking to get more involved in the defense, as he sometimes does not get targeted playing at corner.

Story continues

"[At] free safety you can see the whole field — you get to make an impact," Sherman said. "You always see where the ball goes and at corner, I've had games where I haven't gotten a look or thrown at.

"At safety ... you can make an impact. You can find a way. You can get in on every tackle because you're in the center of everything kind of like a [middle linebacker]. But it's something that I'm going to consider later in my career and hopefully, I'll be just as good there."