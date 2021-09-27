49ers CB K’Waun Williams questionable to return with calf injury

It’s another rough start for the 49ers. The Packers jumped out to a 10-0 lead, and starting nickel cornerback K’Waun Williams exited the contest with a calf injury in the first quarter. He’s officially questionable to return.

Williams allowed a 43-yard completion on the Packers’ first series. Rookie Deommodore Lenoir is his likely replacement. Lenoir started the first two games outside, but Emmanuel Moseley’s return moved him to a reserve role. Lenoir was drafted to play inside and he spent some time there during camp.