49ers CB Jamar Taylor carted off with leg injury
The 49ers on Sunday suffered another injury that appears to be significant. Slot corner Jamar Taylor went down holding his left knee after getting involved in a tackle on Rams tight end Gerald Everett.
It appeared his left knee buckled when he got blocked and he immediately reached for his leg.
Taylor was taken off on a cart and he was visibly shaken as he was heading to the locker room. He was starting for K’Waun Williams who’s out with a high ankle sprain.
Emmanuel Moseley entered the game at nickel with Taylor out.