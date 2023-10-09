49ers cautiously optimistic Aaron Banks' injury is not season-ending originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

SANTA CLARA — Coach Kyle Shanahan expressed cautious optimism about the condition of 49ers left guard Aaron Banks on Sunday night.

Banks did not return to action after halftime due to a biceps injury. Those kinds of injuries can require surgery, long-term recovery and physical therapy, but Shanahan said he was hopeful Banks’ season is not over.

“We don't know yet,” Shanahan said. “Fortunately, it was a higher one. The low ones are the ones you miss the year for. But we don't know if it was strained or pulled yet, but it was higher.”

Shanahan is expected to update Banks’ condition Monday at approximately 2 p.m., when he is scheduled to speak with Bay Area reporters.

Veteran offensive lineman Jon Feliciano played the final 32 offensive snaps, as the 49ers scored three touchdowns in both halves for a 42-10 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

Feliciano, 31, is a nine-year NFL veteran with 54 starts in his career.

Banks is a third-year pro who mostly sat as a rookie before entering the starting lineup to open 2022. The 49ers selected him in the second round (No. 48 overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Banks started every game last season except for the regular-season finale against the Arizona Cardinals due to a knee injury. He returned to play every snap of the 49ers’ three postseason games.

Last week, Banks told NBC Sports Bay Area he was pleased with how he has been able to build on his first season as a starter.

“I think I’m definitely a step above where I was last year coming into the season and early on,” Banks said. “I think I’m playing better than that. I tried to make sure I carried over the foundation of all the reps from last year.

“For me, it was making sure I came back in the right shape and body composition to pick up where I left off.”

