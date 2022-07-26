49ers take cautious approach with injured players to start training camp

49ers take cautious approach with injured players as camp begins originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers will be cautious in training camp with players coming back from injury.

General manager John Lynch opened up the first press conference of training camp by sharing the status of a few injured players and how they have been progressing in their rehab.

Defensive tackle Kalia Davis suffered a season-ending ACL injury in his final season at the University of Central Florida prior to being drafted by the 49ers in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Because Davis' injury occurred while in college, he will start the season on the Non-Football Injury (NFI) list.

The club could keep Davis on the NFI as long as necessary without losing a spot on the roster which allows the defensive lineman to recover without undue pressure.

Both veteran cornerback Jason Verrett and tight end Charlie Woerner will start the season on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

Verrett is recovering from an ACL injury sustained in Week 1 of the 2021 season. The club signed the veteran to a one-year contract hoping he will once again make a comeback from a major injury.

“[He is] continuing to work his way back from that knee, but he’s making really good progress,” Lynch said.

Woerner had offseason core muscle surgery and will work his way back slowly.

Right tackle Mike McGlinchey (knee), defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (knee) and linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (shoulder, knee) have all been cleared to practice but as with the players on the PUP, there is no pressure for them to return immediately. All three players likely will be seen on the practice field but not on a daily basis.

“Mike’s doing really well,” Lynch said. “Again, you know, as we’ve talked about, when you’re coming off a major surgery, there’s always a kind of re-enter process. It’s not like you just throw him out there and say, go practice football, full speed, take every rep. And so we’ve got a really good plan.

One player who did not report to the 49ers facility is Dee Ford. The pass rusher has not appeared in a game for the 49ers since Week 7 of the 2021 season and through three seasons with the club has only suited up for 21 total games, two as a starter.

“He’s not, you know, I can tell you guys the next couple days they’re working through some things, the league PA (Players Association) and all that,” Lynch said. “But you know, I think you guys will see a transaction and, you know, leave it at that.”

The first on-field practice for the 49ers is scheduled for Wednesday, July 27th.

