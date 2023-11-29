Can the 49ers catch the Eagles for the top seed in NFC?

Yahoo Sports' Frank Schwab explains what needs to happen for the San Francisco 49ers to catch up to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC standings ahead of the two teams’ huge matchup on Sunday.

FRANK SCHWAB: The NFL's game of the season is upon us. We have the San Francisco 49ers at the Philadelphia Eagles, and I'm here to tell you, as far as the playoff picture goes, it really might not matter that much at all. Last week was huge for the Philadelphia Eagles. They saw the Detroit Lions lose on Thanksgiving. Then, they pulled out an overtime win over the Buffalo Bills. That gives them a two-game lead over the rest of the NFC.

The 49ers, a very, very good team, still two behind. They could go into Philly, win that game, but they would still need Eagles to lose one more time. And the 49ers, the rest of the season, statistically have the tougher schedule. What the 49ers would need to do is win out and hope the Eagles lose to the Dallas Cowboys. In that scenario, they'd have the head-to-head tiebreaker. That would help them, but it's a lot to ask for the Eagles to be a game worse than the 49ers the rest of the way.

And the Eagles could beat them, obviously. They're a 10 and 1 team at home, no matter how good the 49ers are. So we're talking about this game as a game of the year, but the Eagles could still lose this and get the number one seed in the NFC. Sorry, Niners fans. It's not all in your hands going forward.