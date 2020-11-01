49ers catch break with Seahawks' Jamal Adams, Chris Carson inactive

49ers catch break with Seahawks' Adams, Carson inactive originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Seattle Seahawks will be without two of the team's top players for Sunday's game against the 49ers, as safety Jamal Adams and running back Chris Carson will be inactive for the contest at CenturyLink Field.

Adams has been battling a groin injury and an illness throughout the week, but reports indicated he hoped to be able to play Sunday after missing Seattle's last three games. Carson is dealing with a foot sprain, and his backup and former 49er Carlos Hyde also will be out against San Francisco.

The Seahawks' only two active running backs for Sunday's game will be Miami products Travis Homer and DeeJay Dallas.

Especially with the 49ers' injuries in the secondary, expect a healthy dose of Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson throwing the football in what is an integral game in the race for the NFC West title.

