49ers DE Cassius Marsh blasts his time with Patriots: 'It was B.S. things they were doing'

Cassius Marsh finally feels at home with the 49ers. It's pretty clear he didn't feel that way with the Patriots.

After claiming him off waivers in November last season, the 49ers have shown love and loyalty to defensive end Cassius Marsh.

In his six games with the 49ers, Marsh's playing time significantly increased. The team showed even more loyalty in the NFL Draft, shying away from pass rushers thanks to Marsh's presence.

The 25-year-old never felt this kind of love from his previous team, the New England Patriots.

"They don't have fun there. There's nothing fun about it. There's nothing happy about it. I didn't enjoy any of my time there, you know what I'm saying?" Marsh said Saturday to the San Francisco Chronicle. "It made me for the first time in my life think about not playing football because I hated it that much."

Marsh is speed rusher off the edge. In New England, they wanted him to shy away from his strengths and be a completely different player.

"They asked me to do a bunch of stuff that I had never done: covering running backs and receivers and basically almost never rushing the passer, which is what I did in playing defensive line," Marsh said.

The Patriots traded a fifth-round draft pick to acquire Marsh from the Seahawks in September of last year, signaling the team expected a big role. But Marsh's career as a Patriot ended after nine games with him playing just snaps in his final contest with the team.

"I confronted (Belichick) about all the things that were going on," Marsh said. "I won't get into detail, but it was B.S. things they were doing. I just wasn't a fan. And so I, basically, without asking to get cut, I kind of asked to get cut.

"I had confidence that I would have an opportunity elsewhere and I would take advantage of it."

And take advantage of it he did. Marsh recorded two sacks and forced two fumbles in his six games as a 49ers.

Story Continues

"Hopefully I'll be a Niner forever," Marsh said.

In February, the 49ers rewarded him with a two-year, $7.7 million contract extension.