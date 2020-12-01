49ers, Cardinals share hilarious Twitter exchange about Arizona move

49ers, Cardinals share hilarious Twitter exchange about move originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Did the 49ers and Arizona Cardinals just become best friends?

Yup! And there’s only one way to prove it: Twitter.

The 49ers will play at Cardinals’ home field, State Farm Stadium, staring Monday night for their Week 13 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Santa Clara Country issued a ban on Saturday for all contact sports from practicing and playing games through at least Dec. 21 due to a spike in coronavirus cases.

The two teams celebrated by paying homage to “Step Brothers.”

The Cardinals had some fun with it as well, placing “basic rules about the house” after the 49ers initially thanked them for their hospitality.

Just a few basic rules about the house...



If there’s any food you like, we suggest you put your name on it or it will be thrown out... by us.



And don’t ever, ever, ever touch our drum set. https://t.co/WcJlcWffBT — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) December 1, 2020

Yes, there will be plenty of room for activities, but not enough time for a wine mixer.

If you haven’t seen the movie: A) Get on it. B) Refer to A.

The 49ers also will play as the “home team” on Dec. 13 against the Washington Football Team in Arizona before traveling to face the Dallas Cowboys on Dec. 20.

Coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Tuesday that the 49ers' stay in Arizona is open-ended, but he promised his players that they would be with their families for Christmas.

The 49ers are scheduled to face the Cardinals as the road team as originally planned in Glendale on Dec. 26, before their final "home" game on Jan. 3 against the Seattle Seahawks. It's possible that the 49ers could return to Levi's Stadium for that game, depending on if the Santa Clara County ban gets extended or not.

For now, we have a “Step Brothers” meme.

I’m not complaining.

