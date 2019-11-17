49ers-Cardinals odds, predictions: Betting lines, picks for NFL Week 11 game
Everything hasn't been coming up roses for the 49ers in the last week thanks to some injuries and an overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
The team will face the Cardinals for the second time in three weeks in Week 11. After failing to sack Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray in the first meeting, Nick Bosa will try to do better the second time around.
Murray has been sacked 31 times, which ranks as the third-most in the league. San Francisco, on the other hand, ranks second in the NFL in total sacks (35) and yards allowed per game (251.6).
Here is how NFL writers across the league see the 49ers-Cardinals game shaking out:
Line
Caesars: SF -480
Consensus: SF -500
Westgate: SF -550
Wynn: SF -550
Predictions
Josh Weinfuss, ESPN: 49ers 31, Cardinals 20
Nick Wagoner, ESPN: 49ers 27, Cardinals 17
Michael David Smith, PFT: 49ers 16, Cardinals 13
Michael Florio, PFT: 49ers 34, Cardinals 21
