Everything hasn't been coming up roses for the 49ers in the last week thanks to some injuries and an overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

The team will face the Cardinals for the second time in three weeks in Week 11. After failing to sack Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray in the first meeting, Nick Bosa will try to do better the second time around.

Murray has been sacked 31 times, which ranks as the third-most in the league. San Francisco, on the other hand, ranks second in the NFL in total sacks (35) and yards allowed per game (251.6).

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Here is how NFL writers across the league see the 49ers-Cardinals game shaking out:

Line

Caesars: SF -480

Consensus: SF -500

Westgate: SF -550

Wynn: SF -550







[RELATED: How to watch 49ers-Cardinals Week 11 game online, on TV]

Predictions

Josh Weinfuss, ESPN: 49ers 31, Cardinals 20

Nick Wagoner, ESPN: 49ers 27, Cardinals 17

Michael David Smith, PFT: 49ers 16, Cardinals 13

Michael Florio, PFT: 49ers 34, Cardinals 21







49ers-Cardinals odds, predictions: Betting lines, picks for NFL Week 11 game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area