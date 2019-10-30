49ers coach Kyle Shanahan believes running backs Matt Breida and Raheem Mostert will be available to face the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night.

Breida (ankle) and Mostert (knee) were listed as questionable on the team's official injury report. But Shanahan said in an appearance on the KNBR Morning Show that he thought both would be available to play.

"If they aren't good enough to go, obviously they won't, but just knowing Breida, knowing Raheem, I have a feeling they'll be all right," Shanahan said.

Breida sustained a left ankle sprain on the final play of the first half of the 49ers' 51-13 victory over the Carolina Panthers. He leads the club with 446 yards rushing on 84 attempts for a 5.3-yard average. The 49ers own the NFL's No. 2-ranked running game, averaging 181.1 yards per game.

Left tackle Joe Staley is not expected to play. The club listed him as doubtful for Thursday's game. Staley, along with fullback Kyle Juszczyk, tackle Mike McGlinchey and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon might be available when the 49ers return to action in Week 10 against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday, Nov. 11, at Levi's Stadium.

Here are game status reports for the 49ers and Cardinals:

49ers injury report

OUT

FB Kyle Juszczyk (knee)

T Mike McGlinchey (knee)

CB Ahkello Witherspoon (foot)







Doubtful

T Joe Staley (fibula)



Questionable

RB Matt Breida (ankle)

RB Raheem Mostert (knee)

TE Levine Toilolo (groin)







Cardinals injury report

OUT

DE Zach Allen (neck)

RB Chase Edmonds (hamstring)





Questionable

RB David Johnson (ankle)

T Justin Murray (knee)





49ers, Cardinals injury reports: Matt Breida expected to play Thursday originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area