49ers-Cardinals injury report: Kyler Murray questionable; Arik Armstead out

Arik Armstead will miss his sixth straight game as the 49ers take on the Cardinals on Monday night in Mexico City, while Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray's status remains in question.

Armstead on Saturday was ruled out for the Week 11 matchup at Estadio Azteca as the veteran defensive tackle continues to be hindered by plantar fasciitis of his right foot and a hairline fracture of his left fibula, but there is no timetable for his return.

Fellow defensive tackle Samson Ebukam is listed as questionable for Monday's game as he deals with injuries to his quadricep and Achilles. He didn't practice Thursday, though he was a limited practice participant Friday and Saturday after missing last week's win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

The 49ers' defense fared well in Week 10 against Los Angeles without Armstead, Ebukam or Javon Kinlaw, who is on injured reserve, along the defensive line. Defensive end Nick Bosa tallied one sack in the win and is tied for second place in the NFL with 9.5 total on the season.

Wide receiver Danny Gray (ankle) was limited in Friday's practice but returned Saturday as a full participant.

Arizona is down one star tight end after Zach Ertz suffered a season-ending knee injury against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 10. Murray didn't play in that game due to a hamstring injury, and the quarterback was listed as questionable for Monday's game with San Francisco.

Along with Ertz, the Cardinals ruled out offensive tackle D.J. Humphries (back) and cornerback Byron Murphy (back) for Monday's game.

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) and guard Max Garcia (shoulder) are listed as questionable as well, and both were limited in practice on Saturday along with Murray.

Murray's backup Colt McCoy, who was limited in Friday's practice with a knee injury, participated in full on Saturday.

The 49ers and Cardinals will kick off at 5:15 PT on "Monday Night Football."

