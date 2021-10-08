49ers-Cardinals injury report: George Kittle doubtful for Week 5

Kittle doubtful for Week 5, but Mitchell, Norman will play originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers are going full steam ahead with Trey Lance under center Sunday vs. the Arizona Cardinals. The rookie QB will have a few teammates returning to the fold to support his first NFL start, but might be without a key offensive weapon.

The big news is the 2021 No. 3 overall pick will get the start in Week 5 against the undefeated Cardinals. Lance might not have George Kittle on the field to rely on this go-around.

The All Pro tight end is dealing with the calf injury that held him out of practice all week and is doubtful. Head coach Kyle Shanahan reported that Kittle will test out his calf Saturday which is why they have not ruled the tigth end out yet.

The good news for Lance is that running back Elijah Mitchell, who has been dealing with a shoulder injury since Week 2, has been cleared to play Sunday. The sixth-round pick will join fellow rookie Trey Sermon in the 49ers' backfield, potentially providing a one-two punch against the Cardinals.

Mitchell had a standout debut in Week 1 in Detroit, carrying the ball 19 times for 109 yards and one touchdown, and he could provide a solid check-down option for Lance. The three offensive rookies have been drawing on each other for support in their debut seasons.

Cornerback Josh Norman will make his return on the defensive side of the ball. Dre Kirkpatrick filled in for the veteran who missed Week 4 with a chest injury that caused fluid to build up in his lungs. Kirkpatrick noted that while it has been a competition, Norman has “done nothing to lose his job as a starter.”

Defensive tackle D.J. Jones who dealt with a sore knee Thursday felt better Friday and is not on the injury report. Arik Armstead was also absent from the injury report. Javon Kinlaw was limited in practice Thursday but is likely to play.

Here is the full injure report ahead of the 49ers' Week 5 game vs. the Cardinals:

49ers

OUT

-- QB Jimmy Garoppolo

-- CB K’Waun Williams

DOUBTFUL

-- TE George Kittle

QUESTIONABLE

-- DT Javon Kinlaw

-- DL Samson Ebukam

Cardinals

OUT

-- CB Byron Murphy (ribs)

-- T Justin Murray (back)

QUESTIONABLE

-- T Kelvin Beachum (ribs)

-- RB Eno Benjamin (hamstring)

-- RB Chase Edmonds (shoulder)

-- CB Antonio Hamilton (ankle)

-- TE Maxx Williams (shoulder)

-- CB Marco Wilson (ribs)

