49ers-Cardinals inactives: Samson Ebukam, Arik Armstead out for Week 11 game

The 49ers will be without defensive end Samson Ebukam in their “Monday Night Football” divisional clash against the Arizona Cardinals at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

Ebukam was questionable (quadriceps/Achilles) for the 49ers and despite practicing on Saturday, officially was ruled out of Monday’s game.

He missed last week’s game vs. the Los Angeles Chargers with the quadriceps injury and had the Achilles injury added to this week’s report.

This will be the second consecutive game San Francisco plays without him.

Another big piece of the 49ers’ defensive line will be missing as Arik Armstead (foot, ankle) also was ruled out of for the seventh game of the 2022 NFL season.

Armstead has played only Weeks 1, 2 and 4 this season.

Other inactive 49ers for Week 11 include DL Kemoko Turay, RB Ty Davis Price, OL Nick Zakelj and LB Curtis Robinson.

Most notably, the Cardinals will be without their starting QB Kyler Murray for the second-straight game due to a hamstring injury. Colt McCoy will get the start vs. San Francisco.

Other players out for the Cardinals include CB Byron Murphy, LB Jesse Luketa, LB Victor Dimukeje, T D.J. Humphries, G Max Garcia and TE Zach Ertztt.

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is active.

Kickoff is scheduled for 5:15 p.m.