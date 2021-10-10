49ers-Cardinals inactives: Jimmy Garoppolo out for Week 5
There were no surprises from the 49ers' inactives ahead of Sunday's showdown with the unbeaten Arizona Cardinals from State Farm Stadium.
#49ers inactives vs. Cardinals
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
WR Jauan Jennings
CB K’Waun Williams
CB Ambry Thomas
CB Buster Skrine
OL Aaron Banks
DL Zach Kerr
Jimmy Garoppolo is among the 49ers who won't suit up for Sunday's game, as rookie QB Trey Lance will make his first NFL start. K'Waun Williams also will not play Sunday, with a calf injury limiting the defensive back.
The Cardinals' list of inactives is featured below.
