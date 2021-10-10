49ers-Cardinals inactives: Jimmy Garoppolo out for Week 5

Jimmy G, Williams among 49ers' inactives vs. Cardinals originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

There were no surprises from the 49ers' inactives ahead of Sunday's showdown with the unbeaten Arizona Cardinals from State Farm Stadium.

Jimmy Garoppolo is among the 49ers who won't suit up for Sunday's game, as rookie QB Trey Lance will make his first NFL start. K'Waun Williams also will not play Sunday, with a calf injury limiting the defensive back.

The Cardinals' list of inactives is featured below.

