49ers capitalize on TB turnover with Christian McCaffrey TD run
The 49ers got the ball at the Bucs 38 after Tashaun Gipson intercepted Tom Brady. They needed only two plays to find pay dirt. After an incompletion, running back Christian McCaffrey took a handoff and went 38 yards untouched for a touchdown. That was his first rushing TD of the game and second TD overall. It’s 35-0 49ers.