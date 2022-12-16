49ers capitalize on Seahawks turnover with Christian McCaffrey TD

The 49ers defense came up with a huge turnover late in the first half to set their offense up at the Seattle 6-yard line. San Francisco needed two plays — both handoffs to Christian McCaffrey to get into the end zone. There was a chance the 49ers went into the half down 10-7, but instead they went in up 14-3. That was McCaffrey’s first TD of the game and fourth this season with the 49ers.

