49ers camp report: Rookie Nick Bosa finishes day with drive-stopping sacks

SANTA CLARA – Minutes after the 49ers concluded a grueling, 75-play practice on Friday, 49ers left tackle Joe Staley sought out rookie defensive lineman Nick Bosa to praise him on a good day of work.

Bosa, the No. 2 overall pick in the draft, easily stood out as one of the best players on the field 11-on-11 drills.

Bosa ended one move-the-ball series with a third-down sack against 49ers right tackle Mike McGlinchey. Then, on the next set of downs against the first-team, Bosa made an explosive inside move against Staley for a would-be sack on a third-and-3 play.

Staley and Bosa spent several minutes after practice talking about what each player saw on the final play of practice when the rookie got the better of the six-time Pro Bowl player.

Afterward, Staley said he has no problem giving Bosa credit because of the confidence he has in his own ability. And, he said, he knows if Bosa is able to play in games like he is showing on the practice field, it bodes well for the team.

Jimmy Garoppolo did what?

Coach Kyle Shanahan must be feeling pretty good about Jimmy Garoppolo's surgically repaired left knee. On Friday, Garoppolo was on the receiving end of a pass on a trick play in the red zone.

On a play from the 7-yard line, Garoppolo handed off to Dante Pettis, who then tossed to Garoppolo. The play might be one that's best left on the practice field in training camp. Garoppolo would have been blown up, as both Greg Mabin and Tarvarius Moore quickly converged on the team's franchise quarterback a couple yards short of the end zone.

Garoppolo's day job is as a quarterback, not a wide receiver. On Friday, he completed nine of 15 passes with only running back Tevin Coleman catching multiple passes. C.J. Beathard had his best day with 10 completions in 12 attempts and one interception. Nick Mullens was completed five of 10 passes with an interception.

Offensive Play of the Day

Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, who is battling for a spot on the 53-man roster, made a nice catch at the front corner of the end zone on a Beathard pass for a 10-yard touchdown. Bourne held onto the ball after hitting the ground hard following a shove from rookie cornerback Tim Harris.

Defensive Plays of the Day

Strong safety Marcell Harris read Mullens and broke on a pass over the middle to cut in front of Richie James for an interception during an 11-on-11 drill.

Injury report

Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon did not practice on Friday due to an injury to his glute, according to the team. Defensive lineman Kapron Lewis-Moore sat out with a groin injury, which he sustained in practice on Thursday.

DeForest Buckner (toe) took part in conditioning work on the field. Dee Ford was held out of practice due to tendinitis in his knee. Guard Joshua Garnett (finger) and running back Jeffrey Wilson (calf) are expected to miss multiple weeks of practice.

This ‘n' That

Free safety Jimmie Ward is no longer on the physically-unable-to-perform list after sustaining a fractured collarbone in the offseason program. He is not practicing, but he is taking part in the team's walk-through. Ward lined up with the first-team defense during the pre-practice activity. Ward is expected to quickly regain his starting job when he is cleared for practice. . .

During one-on-one drills, the biggest crowd reactions came on completions to running back Matt Breida and tight end George Kittle. Breida made a move on linebacker David Mayo to create a lot of separation. Kittle went high to make a catch against tight coverage from safety Jaquiski Tartt. . . .

Jason Verrett and Richard Sherman were the first-team cornerbacks when practice began. Both players were rested later in practice with D.J. Reed and Mabin taking over with the first-team defense.

Tight end Ross Dwelley had a 20-yard reception from Garoppolo against Tartt. . . .

Mullens' best throw of camp came when he fit in a 25-yard pass to Pettis across the middle amid three defenders. . . .

Safety Tyree Robinson intercepted a Beathard pass on a tipped ball.

Next up

The 49ers return to practice Saturday at 10 a.m.

