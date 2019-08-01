49ers camp report: How offense, defense are evenly matched in red zone

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers devoted 1-on-1 and team sessions to work in the red zone Thursday, where the team's offense has struggled mightily the past two seasons.

"I thought it was pretty evenly matched, some good, some bad," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. "It's all scripted plays and stuff. It's scripted defenses, scripted offenses. So we are trying to get certain looks to go against stuff.

"We're on the fifth day right now. That was our first red-zone period, so we'll continue trying to do that almost every day."

The offense, as should be expected without a pass rush to hurry the quarterback, had the upper hand during the 1-on-1 drills. Wide receivers Kendrick Bourne, Dante Pettis, Marquise Goodwin and Jordan Matthews had strong showings.

Among the highlights in the team period, Deebo Samuel caught a touchdown pass from Jimmy Garoppolo, while Pettis and C.J. Beathard hooked up for a score, and Nick Mullens found tight end Ross Dwelley between three defenders in the middle of the end zone for a 9-yard score.

"I think compared to where we were at in OTAs, I think we've made some good strides," Garoppolo said. "Guys making plays and getting in the end zone, it's hard down there, but I thought we had a pretty good day."

One of the better -- and more physical -- matchups pitted slot receiver Trent Taylor against nickel back K'Waun Williams. The two locked up in multiple head-to-head contests with the results evenly split.

The 49ers have added some size to their group of receivers and tight ends, including Matthews and veteran tight end Levine Toilolo, which could help in red-zone situations.

"It's hard down there to get guys as open, especially versus zones because zones are all smaller and then versus man, you don't really have to defend the go route, so guys squat on you," Shanahan said. "When they squat on you, they can hold you, and it's hard to get away from that holding, and it doesn't always get called. When you do have a bigger guy, they can defeat holding, but it's going to depend on their ball skills and how much they can do that."

Offensive Play of the Day

On the first pass play of the 11-on-11 portion, Garoppolo had time to throw after running back Matt Breida picked up Malcolm Smith on a blitz. Garoppolo then delivered a 25-yard pass on a corner route to Bourne.

Defensive Plays of the Day

Middle linebacker Fred Warner had a strong two-play sequence in which he read Garoppolo and undercut a route on the left side to break up a pass (he should have intercepted it). Then, Warner came back on the next play to supply good coverage and wrap up running back Tevin Coleman for a short gain on the right side.

Injury report

Guard Joshua Garnett is expected to miss three weeks of practice after undergoing surgery on Wednesday to repair his ring finger on his right hand. The finger was dislocated Saturday and Sunday. Garnett's extended absence would appear to wrap up a starting job for Mike Person, who was given a veteran day off.

DeForest Buckner was held out of practice with a mild toe strain, according to the team. Edge rusher Dee Ford is experiencing tendinitis in his left knee and was held out of 11-on-11 work.

Running back Jeffrey Wilson is expected to miss a week or two with a calf injury, Shanahan said.

Defensive lineman Kapron Lewis-Moore, a three-year pro who got off to a good start at training camp, sustained what the team fears is a significant groin injury. He was scheduled to undergo an MRI examination.

This ‘n' That

On the day, Garoppolo completed 10 of 14 pass attempts, while Mullens was five of seven, and Beathard was five of 12. ...

Coleman got the better of cornerback Richard Sherman when he ran him over after catching a short pass from Beathard along the right side. ...

Defensive end Arik Armstead executed a bull rush against right tackle Mike McGlinchey and drove him into the ground while Garoppolo completed a pass to Matthews across the middle. ...

The 49ers hosted a group of first responders and their families in the community corner. The group included the family of Tara O'Sullivan, the Sacramento police officer who was killed in the line of duty in June. ...

Former 49ers kicker Joe Nedney was a guest of Robbie Gould at practice.

Next up

The 49ers return to practice Friday at 10 a.m. on the team's Santa Clara workout facility.

