49ers camp report: Garoppolo, fellow starters to play at least one series

SANTA CLARA – Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will not have a long night of work on Thursday night when the 49ers play their first exhibition game of the summer.

Garoppolo and the 49ers went through a full practice on Tuesday. They will take part in a walk-through practice Wednesday before lining up against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium.

Garoppolo will open the game with the starters but is not expected to see much – or any -- action beyond the first series of the game. Most of the 49ers' starters on both sides of the ball are tentatively scheduled for a similar work day.

"We'll treat him like what we've probably done more in the past," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said of Garoppolo. "He'll play somewhat into the first quarter. We'll see how long the opening drive is. Usually, the second game you play guys a little more into the second quarter. Usually, the third game they play the whole first half and sometimes start the third quarter. Then, the fourth game they rarely play."

Last year, the 49ers' starting quarterback, Brian Hoyer, played seven snaps in the team's first exhibition game.

Cooper Enters Competition

Up to this point in training camp, the competition at right guard has been a battle featuring only Mike Person and Erik Magnuson. Finally, veteran guard Jonathan Cooper saw limited action with the first-team offense during practice. The 49ers are bringing him along slowly after sustaining a knee injury in his final game last season with the Cowboys. Cooper will not play on Thursday night.

"He's not able to get through a practice, yet," Shanahan said. "We're just putting him in. I want to say it's two plays a period. We're very selective with those plays we put him in. Just trying to build back his confidence from coming off his injury."

Offensive Play of the Day

Garoppolo is dialing in his deep ball, and not just to Marquise Goodwin, his favorite downfield target. On Tuesday, Garoppolo unloaded a well-thrown spiral that traveled 50 yards in the air and into the hands of Aldrick Robinson, who got behind cornerback Emmanuel Moseley for the touchdown.

Story Continues

Defensive Play of the Day

Undrafted rookie safety Terrell Williams made an interception of an underthrown C.J. Beathard pass that was intended for Victor Bolden. It was an end-of-game situation, and Williams wisely slid to the ground to eliminate in risk of fumbling the ball back.

Injury report

Cornerbacks Richard Sherman (hamstring) and K'Waun Williams (ankle), guards Joshua Garnett (knee) and JP Flynn (knee) are out this week, with a chance to work back into practice next week.

Defensive end Arik Armstead (hamstring) is "week to week."

Tight end Cole Wick (knee) is "day to day."

Linebackers Fred Warner (chest), Brock Coyle and Mark Nzeocha (elbow) were limited in practice and are not expected to play Thursday night.

This ‘n' That

Four veterans -- wide receiver Pierre Garcon, tackle Joe Staley, guard Laken Tomlinson and nose tackle Earl Mitchell -- were given days off to recovery. . . Running back Jeremy McNichols unleashed a nasty straight arm to Moseley on an outside zone run that knocked Moseley to the ground. . . Garoppolo remained after practice to work on snaps with Person and Magnuson, who are the reserve centers behind starter Weston Richburg. . . Tight end Cole Hikutini, who missed some practice time with a groin strain, had an active day with five receptions in 11-on-11 drills, including two from Garoppolo. . . . On a play-action pass during a run-based drill, Garoppolo found Goodwin for a 25-yard completion. . . Cornerbacks Ahkello Witherspoon and Greg Mabin failed to hold onto what would've been interceptions against Garoppolo.