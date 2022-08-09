49ers camp observations: Trey Lance strong, but defense still makes plays

Lance impresses, but 49ers' defense still makes plays on Day 11 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers' offense bounced back at Tuesday's practice after a challenging Sunday showing, but the defense still made key plays.

The defense has had a strong run throughout training camp, which is normal at this stage. But quarterback Trey Lance and the offense had a more respectable showing in Tuesday’s session.

The team drills began with standard 11-on-11 work, with Lance completing passes to both Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel. Jeff Wilson Jr. had the first big run of the day, somehow squeezing past the defensive line into open space.

The veteran running back was seen throughout the practice both running the ball and making key blocks to help open paths for whoever was carrying the ball. Wilson had a particularly key block after a completion from Lance to Samuel, allowing the “wide-back” to get up the sideline with ease.

When the team moved on to red-zone work, the offense had its ups and downs. Fred Warner broke up a Lance pass to Jauan Jennings that would have gotten the offense close to the goal line. But the young quarterback’s connection with Samuel is growing, as the two connected when the wideout was in triple coverage. It was not a touchdown, but it was close.

Two-minute drills were next, and that was when Lance showed his speed. On the first snap, Lance pulled the ball instead of handing off and sprinted down the left sideline. A key block from Samuel helped create space that helped spring Lance for 25 yards before he got pushed out of bounds.

Both Lance and Nate Sudfeld were able to get down to the goal line with enough time to spike the ball with just seconds left on the clock.

Move-the-ball work was next, and edge rusher Nick Bosa, who had been getting pressure on Lance the entire practice, got past the offensive line nearly untouched. Kerry Hyder and Kevin Givens were also notable parts of the defensive wrecking crew during Tuesday’s practice.

Here are more practice notes from Day 11:

-Along with the defensive line, Fred Warner has been a menace for the 49ers' offense to deal with. The All-Pro linebacker had multiple pass breakups along with run stops and “tackles.”

-Jeff Wilson Jr. had the best runs of the day, including one where he bounced off of Javon Kinlaw, didn’t allow the ball to be punched out and kept moving past the line.

-The most impressive pass of the day was made by Nate Sudfeld out of shrinking pocket. He connected with Ray-Ray McCloud after what looked like a sure quarterback sack.

-The most consistent pass rush was by Nick Bosa, who got into the backfield on three straight plays in red-zone work

