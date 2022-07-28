49ers camp observations: Trey Lance calls Day 2 mistakes as development win

49ers' Lance chalks up Day 2 mistakes as win for development originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- The defense won the day in the 49ers’ second practice of training camp.

And after the work was completed, quarterback Trey Lance considered it a win for his side of the ball, too.

“Yesterday, I thought we had a good day,” Lance said on Thursday. “Today, we turned the ball over too much but I thought it was a good day overall.”

The offense pushed the ball down the field more with lower-percentage throws. Lance completed just seven of his 15 pass attempts during 11-on-11 action.

Coach Kyle Shanahan announced upon the opening of training camp that he elevated Lance into the starting role while the club seeks to trade former starter Jimmy Garoppolo.

Lance threw an interception in the 49ers' second practice of training camp when he tried to deliver a pass to Brandon Aiyuk on a crossing route against the coverage of Deommodore Lenoir. Lance did not spot free safety Jimmie Ward in the middle of the field. Ward made the interception.

“We’re going one day at a time, trying to get better every single day,” Lance said. “We know that our defense is really good.”

In addition to Lance’s turnover, backup Nate Sudfeld was picked off once (linebacker Segun Olubi) and rookie Brock Purdy threw two interceptions (cornerback Ka’dar Hollman and safety Taylor Hawkins).

“After a turnover, I thought we turned the page really well,” Lance said. “I thought the next few reps for all of us after our turnovers, we turned it around really quick, which I think is a bigger part than not throwing picks at all.”

On the play after Lance’s interception, he tried to connect deep with Jauan Jennings on a pass down the right sideline that cornerback Charvarius Ward broke up.

On the next series of plays, Lance made his best throw of the day -- a well-timed deep out to Aiyuk against the coverage of Darqueze Dennard.

The 49ers’ quarterbacks were under constant siege from a deep and talented pass rush throughout most of practice.

And the passing game faces stiffer competition this summer from improved play at cornerback, led by Charvarius Ward, whose nickname is “Mooney,” and Emmanuel Moseley.

“Mooney is super talented, and he knows it, man,” Lance said. “The way he carries himself around the locker room, he’s a natural leader that guys gravitate towards, for sure.

“On the field, you can see what he does. I think we have a really talented receiver group, so it’s a great challenge for them.“

