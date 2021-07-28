49ers camp observations: Jimmy Garoppolo, Trey Lance shine

Garoppolo, Lance shine in first day of 49ers training camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo made high-level NFL throws Wednesday on the practice field as the 49ers opened training camp.

And so did the team’s presumptive backup, rookie Trey Lance, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

“I was impressed with both of them in OTAs,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said following the team’s first practice of the summer. “And I’ve only been around them one practice now, but they seemed sharp today.”

The performances of Garoppolo and Lance, highlighted by several high-difficult, tight-window completions, were obvious bright spots for a team that had unsteady play from its quarterbacks during the 6-10 season of 2020.

Both quarterbacks spread the ball around, with Deebo Samuel on the receiving end of a couple notable completions.

“It’s just great working with both of them,” Samuel said. “We still got a lot of work to do as a team to get to where we need to be, but Jimmy looked great. Trey looked great as well.”

Just hours after signing his rookie contract with the 49ers, Lance showed a strong arm and good touch while taking second-team snaps. Both Garoppolo and Lance completed five of their seven attempts during 11-on-11 drills.

Lance hit Samuel on the best throw during 7-on-7 drills with a 45-yard strike against cornerback Donte Johnson and safety Kai Nacua.

Lance later connected with tight end George Kittle on a 30-yard pass against tight coverage from Nacua during 11-on-11 drills.

“It was nice,” Shanahan said. “It was the right spots to go with the ball both times. Deebo went by his guy, and he made a perfect throw in stride. And the one to Kittle was pretty good coverage but he gave him an opportunity on the ball and Kittle went up and made the play.”

The only glaring downside to the first practice was miscommunications with the cadence when the backups were at quarterback, Shanahan said.

As well as Lance threw the ball, he did not overshadow Garoppolo, who was on top of his game, too.

Garoppolo made two great throws while on the move to Brandon Aiyuk. Fullback Kyle Juszczyk lauded both quarterbacks for making off-schedule throws.

— Defensive ends Nick Bosa and Dee Ford, who are returning from significant injuries last season, went through individual drills but were held out of 11-on-11. Bosa sustained a torn ACL in his left knee in Week 2. Ford missed the final 15 games with a back condition.

— Wide receiver Jalen Hurd got his first on-field work with teammates since the summer of 2019. He ran smooth routes during individual drills and showed soft hands when catching passes.

— Hurd did not take part in 11-on-11 drills. Shanahan said Hurd did not have any setbacks. The 49ers intended for him to work back slowly. But Hurd was seen stretching his upper left leg while he stood with head of strength & conditioning Dustin Perry near the team’s weight room.

— Both Lance and Garoppolo misfired on their first attempts during team drills. Cornerback Tim Harris Jr. broke up a Garoppolo pass intended for Samuel. On the next play, Garoppolo connected on a nice back-shoulder throw against Harris. Lance delivered his first 11-on-11 pass high to Aiyuk.

— Shanahan said Harris had a good spring, and that is why he was working with the No. 1 defense with starter Emmanuel Moseley on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

—The 49ers placed Jaquiski Tartt on the COVID list, which meant that veteran Tavon Wilson lined up alongside free safety Jimmie Ward with the firs team.

— Wide receiver Jauan Jennings, a seventh-round pick last season, was also played on the COVID list. Jennings is fighting for a spot on the team.

— Veteran wide receiver Mohamed Sanu made a great catch on a Garoppolo pass at the sideline. Sanu went up to make the grab against tight coverage from K’Waun Williams. Sanu stood out on the practice field.

“He looked f---ing good, man," Garoppolo said of Sanu.

— Aiyuk, Raheem Mostert, Sanu, Richie James, Nsimba Webster and River Cracraft worked on fielding punts during the special-teams portion.

— Garoppolo, Lance and Nate Sudfeld threw to the wide receivers and tight ends during the daily group session. Josh Rosen threw to the running backs on the other end of the field. Those spots will be rotated, Shanahan said, to ensure that each quarterback gets work with each position group.

