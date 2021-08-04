49ers camp observations: George Kittle dominates with pads on

Kittle looks like dominant Kittle with pads on at 49ers camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- The introduction of pads during practice represented the opening of 49ers training camp for tight end George Kittle.

After four days of non-padded work in which Kittle did not see much action come his way, he definitely asserted himself on the practice field with his physicality from the first play with a block on defensive end Arden Key that allowed running back Raheem Mostert to get around the left edge.

Kittle entered the day with just four receptions in 11-on-11 work. On Wednesday, he caught three passes and had another prevented when rookie safety Talanoa Hufanga interfered with him on a pass from rookie quarterback Trey Lance.

“I got punched in the face,” said Kittle, who emphatically called for the pass-interference call.

Kittle and Lance later hooked up on a 40-yard pass on a deep post. Kittle made the catch between linebacker Jonas Griffith and safeties Hufanga and Jared Mayden.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo connected with Kittle on an 8-yard touchdown pass during a red-zone session.

Here are notes and observations from the 49ers’ seventh practice of camp:

— Lance’s incomplete pass on the would-be pass interference was the only time one of his passes hit the ground during 11-on-11 play. Lance completed his other seven pass attempts. Lance also ran three times.

— Garoppolo completed six of his 11 pass attempts. Nate Sudfeld was three-for-three, and Josh Rosen completed one of his three pass attempts.

— Defensive ends Nick Bosa and Samson Ebukam were held out of practice. Bosa received a “maintenance day,” while the 49ers rested Ebukam, who was battling some soreness.

— Receiver-turned-tight end Jordan Matthews caught a 12-yard touchdown pass from Lance. He was clearly fired up after the reception, which was his first since converting to his new position and signing with the 49ers this week.

— Lance threw another touchdown on his final attempt of the day. He threw across the field on a 4-yard pass in the back of the end zone for receiver Nsimba Webster with veteran safety Tony Jefferson in coverage.

— The 49ers signed two veteran players: tight end Joshua Perkins and cornerback B.W. Webb. The club waived/injured cornerback Tim Harris Jr. and waived tight end Josh Pederson to create the roster space.

— Defensive lineman Arik Armstead had a strong practice as he blew up a run play in the opening series, then got around right tackle Mike McGlinchey to apply heat to the back side of Garoppolo.

— Cornerback Ken Webster again worked with the first-team defense. He broke up a Garoppolo pass intended for Deebo Samuel

— Safety Tavon Wilson, who is at first-team safety, nearly picked off Garoppolo’s pass intended for tight end Ross Dwelley.

— Lance found Dwelley for a long gain down the right sideline after Dwelley ran past Griffith.

— On a play that started at the 4-yard line, Garoppolo threw underneath to Trey Sermon. But linebacker Fred Warner had good coverage and stopped Sermon shy of the end zone.

— All 49ers coaches and staff members wore T-shirts that recognized general manager John Lynch’s induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend in Canton, Ohio.

