49ers camp observations: Fred Warner pleased with defense after Day 4 win

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers defense kept the momentum going with another win on Day 4 of training camp.

Fred Warner capped the day off with an interception of a Trey Lance pass intended for Ray-Ray McCloud that was the fourth of the day. Nate Sudfeld was picked off three times — twice by Tarvarius Moore and a pick-six by Charvarius Ward.

Moore had an assist on one of his interceptions by George Odum who tipped the ball that was intended for Brandon Aiyuk. Moore’s second pick was a pass deep to the left side of the field intended for Danny Gray.

Ward’s pick was the first of the day. Sudfeld’s pass was intended for Ray-Ray McCloud on the left side of the field and Ward ran and scrambled through the field towards the end zone.

Warner believes the defense is playing very synchronized for it only being their fourth practice of training camp.

“I like where we’re at, I like where our mindset is at,” Warner said on Saturday. “It’s really about taking it one day at a time. You don’t know how you’re going to describe this defense until it’s all said and done at the end but we know what we want to achieve.”

Warner can already feel how improved the 49ers secondary is not only with the addition of Charvarius Ward, who the team signed as a free agent but also in the improvement of returning players.

The All-Pro linebacker gave high praise to Emmanuel Moseley who is in his fifth season with the club.

“Charvarius has been doing an outstanding job but you can’t dismiss what you see on the other side,” Warner said. “Emmanuel Moseley and the growth that he has made, I think he is playing at an unbelievable level right now and I love to see it.

“The way they are competing in the back end it allows the whole defense to work in unison. When we are clicking like that, it’s going to be scary."

More highlights from Day 4 of training camp:

Lance faked a handoff prior to Ray-Ray McCloud taking the ball on a sweep for a good run.

Danny Gray showed his speed on a jet sweep from quarterback Brock Purdy.

Elijah Mitchell looked fast especially when he rounded a corner and got up to full speed along the sideline.

Nick Bosa got past the offensive line several times in pursuit of Lance and lined up at both right and left defensive end.

Brandon Aiyuk might have run the cleanest route while being covered by Dontae Johnson and Ambry Thomas. The third-year receiver ran up the numbers and cut outside and once he turned back inside, Nate Sudfeld delivered the perfect pass for a completion of at least 10 yards.

Aiyuk also caught the deepest pass of the day from Lance while being covered by both Jimmie and Charvarius Ward.

The 49ers will have Sunday off and resume practice on Monday, August 1st.

