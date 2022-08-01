49ers camp observations: Deebo Samuel returns; defense still dominates

Deebo returns, but 49ers' defense continues camp dominance originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- Shortly after Deebo Samuel signed his multimillion-dollar extension on Monday, he headed out to the 49ers' practice field with the team.

For the first time since the NFC Championship Game in January, the versatile wide receiver participated in 11-on-11 team drills. Prior to practice, coach Kyle Shanahan shared that they would be cautious with Samuel’s return, metering his snap count to ensure he remains healthy.

Samuel was seen in a small number of plays, mostly with the second team while Nate Sudfeld was under center. The “wide back” quickly got involved, catching a pass from the backup quarterback in red zone work while being covered by safety Tarvarius Moore. It was not a touchdown but was still a decent gain of yards.

Samuel’s second reception was on a crossing route and a perfectly placed pass by Sudfeld during regular 11-on-11 work. There wasn’t much more linebacker Demetrius Flanigan-Fowles and safety George Odum could have done to prevent the completion in coverage.

The 49ers' defense dominated the day again through two long red-zone periods and one standard 11-on-11 session. Trey Lance and Sudfeld did make a few impressive plays, but all three quarterbacks were harassed by the defense for much of the practice.

More practice notes from Day 5:

Javon Kinlaw sat out of practice with a maintenance day.

Nick Bosa continues to dominate the line of scrimmage. The star pass-rusher was seen in the backfield repeatedly throughout the practice.

Mike McGlinchey is working his way back into team drills, looking healthy and happy but still on a “pitch count.”

Jake Brendel was at center with the first team and Daniel Brunskill with the second team. Aaron Banks was at left guard with the first team while Spencer Burford spent time at right guard.

Elijah Mitchell was in the backfield with the first team, as was Trey Sermon for a few snaps. JaMycal Hasty and Ty Davis-Price were seen when Sudfeld was under center.

Rookie running back Jordan Mason had an impressive run after a handoff from Brock Purdy. The young back’s burst was on display as he snaked his way through defenders. Mason also caught three passes from Purdy -- one in red zone work.

