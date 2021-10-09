49ers call up Travis Benjamin, Nate Sudfeld to face Cardinals

49ers call up Benjamin, Sudfeld, Hudson to face Cardinals originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

PHOENIX -- The 49ers on Saturday promoted veteran wide receiver/return man Travis Benjamin to the 53-man roster, and he is expected to see action Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

The 49ers also announced standard elevations from the practice squad for quarterback Nate Sudfeld and tight end Tanner Hudson to be available to suit up against in the key NFC West game.

Benjamin, 31, spent the first four weeks of the season on the 49ers’ practice squad. He received the call to the active roster when the club created a roster spot by placing tight end George Kittle on injured reserve with a calf injury.

Benjamin is an eight-year NFL veteran who did not play last season after opting out due to COVID-19. He has appeared in 101 career games with 37 starts as a wide receiver. He has 208 receptions for 3,143 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Benjamin could also be used in the return game after Trenton Cannon struggled a week ago in the 49ers’ 28-21 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. In his career, Benjamin has averaged 10.9 yards on 109 punt returns with four touchdowns. He has a 25.5 yard average on 19 career kickoff returns.

Sudfeld will serve as the backup to Trey Lance, who is set to make his first NFL start. Jimmy Garoppolo was ruled out with a calf injury. Sudfeld appeared in four games for the Philadelphia Eagles from 2017 through 2020. He completed 25 of 37 attempts for 188 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Hudson becomes the team’s third tight end behind Ross Dwelley and Charlie Woerner. Hudson played in 20 games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the past two seasons. He caught five passes for 67 yards. He figures to see a lot of action on special teams.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast