49ers call early end to offseason program

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josh Alper
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The 49ers were scheduled for a practice on Thursday and a three-day mandatory minicamp next week, but none of those sessions will be taking place.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan made that announcement on Wednesday. He said they did exit interviews with veterans and rookies will stick around for a little while before breaking for camp. Shanahan said he wanted the players to have a full break before returning for camp and that having 89 players at OTAs made him feel good about where the team is at this point in the calendar.

Shanahan said he had originally planned to hold one more practice on Tuesday, but scrapped it after offensive lineman Justin Skule tore his ACL and safety Tarvarius Moore tore his Achilles on Monday. Running back Jeff Wilson also went down with a torn meniscus earlier in the program.

The 49ers are expected to hold their first practice of training camp on July 31.

49ers call early end to offseason program originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Raiders sign cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson

    Veteran cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson is heading to Las Vegas. The Raiders agreed to terms with Wreh-Wilson today, his agents announced. The 31-year-old Wreh-Wilson played the last five seasons for the Falcons. Prior to that he played three years for the Titans, who selected him in the third round of the 2013 NFL draft. Last season [more]

  • Longtime Warriors assistant Jarron Collins splits with team, looking for head coaching job

    Jarron Collins has been on the Warriors staff since 2014.

  • Texans cancel minicamp, delay next chapter of Deshaun Watson saga

    The 49ers also canceled their minicamp on Wednesday.

  • Man stuck for days inside giant fan at California vineyard

    Authorities rescued a man who said he had been trapped for two days inside a large fan at a Northern California vineyard. The man was discovered Tuesday by a deputy responding to a call about a suspicious vehicle parked near the winery in Santa Rosa, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. The deputy saw a hat on a piece of farming equipment and then found the man stuck inside the shaft of a vineyard fan.

  • Kareem Jackson: Deshaun Watson wants to play for the Broncos

    Deshaun Watson‘s career remains in limbo. If/when he’s able to be traded, he has a destination in mind. Former Texans teammate Kareem Jackson tells Aqib Talib that Watson wants to play for the Broncos. “I’ve got a great relationship with Deshaun” Jackson told Talib. “I’ve been talking to him the last couple weeks, man. And [more]

  • Kanye West And Irina Shayk Are Reportedly ‘100% Romantically‘ Together

    Kanye spent his birthday with Irina in France.

  • Justin Skule tears ACL, Tarvarius Moore tears Achilles for 49ers

    After dealing with several injuries in 2020, the 49ers have more in 2021. San Francisco announced on Tuesday morning that offensive lineman Justin Skule tore his ACL and that safety Tarvarius Moore tore his Achilles during Monday’s practice. Both are depth pieces who filled in as starters over the last couple of seasons. A sixth-round [more]

  • Astronomers discovered a new planet with an important similarity to Earth

    Exoplanet discoveries used to be nothing but a dream for scientists, but new telescope technology and more advanced observation techniques have made the task of finding planets outside of our solar system easier than ever. In fact, so many new exoplanets are being found these days that scientists have to pick and choose which ones …

  • Don Cheadle is a dastardly A.I. supervillain who kidnaps LeBron's son in Space Jam: A New Legacy trailer

    They’re playing basketball, we love that basketball! The trailer for Space Jam: A New Legacy gives us a better picture of what LeBron James and The Looney Tunes are up against 25 years later.

  • Titans WR A.J. Brown tried to give No. 11 to new teammate Julio Jones; WR will wear this instead

    Jones is already impressing at least one of his new teammates.

  • SEE IT: Ryan Fitzpatrick gets a cicada stuck in his beard

    A cicada stuck in Ryan Fitzpatrick's beard? Yup, just June in the DMV.

  • A man keeps unfurling 'Trump Won' banners at MLB ballparks, but he hasn't been arrested

    The same man keeps going to MLB games to hang "Trump Won" banners. He's often allowed to leave with the banner and do it again at a new stadium.

  • Jordan Love performs much better in Wednesday minicamp practice

    Because Aaron Rodgers is not attending Packers mandatory minicamp, Jordan Love is getting more reps at quarterback. It appears he’s taking advantage of that opportunity. Reports from Tuesday’s practice were that Love didn’t have a great day. Per Rob Demovsky of ESPN, Love struggled with his accuracy, going 12-of-23 passing in 11-on-11 work — including sailing [more]

  • Micah Parsons signs with Cowboys

    Micah Parsons has signed his first rookie contract. According to multiple reports, the Cowboys and their first-round pick agreed to terms on Wednesday. It’s a four-year deal with a team option for a fifth season. Parsons was the 12th overall pick after opting out of playing for Penn State last season. He had 191 tackles, [more]

  • Rush’s Geddy Lee Tells Dave Grohl What It’s Like Being the Son of Holocaust Survivors in From Cradle to Stage

    While Foo Fighters' frontman Dave Grohl and Rush bassist/singer Geddy Lee would make a great super-group rhythm section, so far they're only sharing an on-screen conversation with their moms. The chat was part of Grohl's unscripted reality show From Cradle to Stage with his mom Virginia Hanlon Grohl. The Lee episode is the final…

  • Karen Allen Clarifies Indiana Jones-Marion Romantic History: ‘I Don’t Think of Him as a Pedophile’

    While Allen is aware there are sinister undertones to Marion and Indiana Jones' romance, she doesn't believe that to be the case.

  • Tee Higgins focused on getting stronger this offseason

    Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins weighed 220 pounds when he reported to the team for his rookie season and he weighs the same now, but Higgins says he doesn’t feel the same. Higgins told reporters on Tuesday that he focused on building strength after the end of the 2020 season and that he has already [more]

  • Tom Brady played entire 2020 season with knee injury that eventually required surgery

    Not long after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won Super Bowl LV, quarterback Tom Brady had offseason surgery to repair a knee injury. Brady told the media he had been dealing with the injury since April or May of last year. I never really never like to talk about injuries. I’m just a little bit old school in that way, Tom Brady. Brady seems pleased with his progress in recovering from the surgery, and is ready to start the season at full strength

  • McAuliffe wins Democratic nomination for Virginia governor

    Terry McAuliffe, the energetic former Virginia governor and longtime fixture of Democratic politics, won the party’s nomination Tuesday in his quest for a second term in office. McAuliffe will go on to face GOP nominee and political newcomer Glenn Youngkin in the November general election, when Republicans will be looking to break their more than decade-long losing streak in statewide races. “Folks, we launched this campaign about six months ago on the simple idea that Virginia has some very big challenges ahead," McAuliffe said in a speech Tuesday night.

  • Tennis-Evert says 100% behind Federer's decision to pull out of French Open

    Roger Federer's decision to withdraw from the French Open, having fought his way into the fourth round the previous evening, received a mixed reaction on Sunday. The 39-year-old Swiss came thorough a fierce battle with Germany's Dominik Koepfer in a match lasting over three and a half hours and finishing at nearly 1am. It set up a last-16 clash with Italian Matteo Berrettini but having hinted after his win that he would have to think seriously about his next move, Federer, who has played only six matches in 17 months and underwent knee surgery last year, pulled out as a precaution ahead of Wimbledon.