49ers call early end to offseason program

The 49ers were scheduled for a practice on Thursday and a three-day mandatory minicamp next week, but none of those sessions will be taking place.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan made that announcement on Wednesday. He said they did exit interviews with veterans and rookies will stick around for a little while before breaking for camp. Shanahan said he wanted the players to have a full break before returning for camp and that having 89 players at OTAs made him feel good about where the team is at this point in the calendar.

Shanahan said he had originally planned to hold one more practice on Tuesday, but scrapped it after offensive lineman Justin Skule tore his ACL and safety Tarvarius Moore tore his Achilles on Monday. Running back Jeff Wilson also went down with a torn meniscus earlier in the program.

The 49ers are expected to hold their first practice of training camp on July 31.

