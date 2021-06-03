49ers C Weston Richburg officially announces retirement

Former 49ers center Weston Richburg on Wednesday officially announced his retirement from football.

Richburg, 29, was expected to hang up his pads after a report from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport early in the offseason. Head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed the report when OTAs started in late May, and Richburg made it official on the second day of June with a statement via the 49ers.

Here’s his statement:

I consider myself extremely blessed to have played in this league and am so grateful for the experiences over the last seven years. Injuries are an unfortunate part of this game and I’ve reached a point where my body won’t allow me to continue playing and competing at a high level. I was able to play some good football all over the country and was fortunate enough to finish my career with the greatest franchise in sports. From top to bottom, the 49ers organization is comprised of some of the best men, women and athletes I’ve ever been around. To be just a small part of an NFC Championship and Super Bowl run is something I will never forget. Thank you Faithful for making Levi’s Stadium such a great environment and for supporting us through thick and thin. I will always be a fan of the San Francisco 49ers. I want to thank my family for wearing different team colors and supporting me as I fulfilled my dream. I am so grateful for your encouragement and unwavering commitment. Most importantly, I’d like to thank my beautiful wife, Marlee, for following me throughout my NFL journey. Through the good and bad, she has always been a consistent support system. Whenever I came home, no matter how I felt after a game or a tough practice, without fail, she was there to pick me up and encourage me. I love you.

Richburg landed in the NFL as a second-round pick of the Giants in 2014, and spent his first four seasons there before joining the 49ers as a free agent before the 2018 season.

He dealt with multiple injuries in 2018, but played through them after missing 12 games in 2017 with a concussion. His first year with the 49ers, despite knee and quad injuries, he played well in 15 games.

Story continues

Richburg was back on the field in 2019 and helping spearhead a very good offensive front. Injuries came to the fore again though in Week 14 when he sustained a torn patellar tendon that sidelined him for the rest of the year. That knee injury and a shoulder ailment kept him out of the entire 2020 campaign, and then he underwent hip surgery during this offseason that helped push him toward retirement.

He finishes his career with 78 starts in 79 games across six years.

“Weston was someone who made not only our offense, but our entire team better,” general manager John Lynch said in a statement. “He led by example through his detailed approach and the toughness in which he played the game. He was a tremendous player for our organization and will be missed both on the field and in the locker room. We wish Weston, his wife, Marlee, and their entire family all the best as they embark on the next chapter of their lives.”