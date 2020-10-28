49ers bulldozing Patriots in slo-mo set to classical music is perfect

49ers running over Patriots set to classical music is perfect originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

What do you get when you combine classical music with an NFL game? Let me show you.

This clip from KNBR shows the 49ers ball carriers absolutely running over Patriots defenders in their 33-6 win on Sunday. Perhaps the delightful music in the background makes it easier for fans to actually soak up everything that happened.

Slow-motion video of 49ers players bulldozing Patriot defenders set to classical music 🎻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/DOGCsBIg0P — Sam Hustis (@SamHustis) October 27, 2020

Beautiful.

In Sunday's win, 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo got off to a hot start, bringing in a majority of his offense into the game and scoring early. Jeff Wilson Jr. ran for three touchdowns before suffering high ankle sprain on his last score.

On the other side of the ball, no amount of music could help with how tough of an outing Pats quarterback Cam Newton had.

The three-time Pro Bowler and 2015 MVP was benched in the fourth quarter after going 9-for-15 with 98 yards and three interceptions.

49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk made his presence known, as you can see in the clip, with 36 total yards and a touchdown. He also showed off quite a bit with his blocking, as he usually does.

And Deebo Samuel -- just wow. Talk about perfection, grabbing all five of his targets for 65 yards.

It was the perfect game to have some relaxing music too -- if you’re the 49ers.

