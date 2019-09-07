Enough talk. Let the real games begin.

The 49ers open the 2019 NFL regular season on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, and it's widely expected to be a high-scoring, neck-and-neck matchup. In fact, it has the closest spread of any game on the league's Week 1 slate, and the third-highest over-under according to SportsLine.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

San Francisco is a slight underdog, but likely would be favored on a neutral field.

[RELATED: Jimmy G among five 49ers to watch in Week 1 vs. Bucs]

Line:

Caesars: TB -1 (-110)

Consensus: TB -1 (-111)

Westgate: TB -1.5 (-110)

Wynn: TB -1 (-110)







Here's how writers around the country see the 49ers-Buccaneers matchup shaking out:

Nick Wagoner, ESPN: Buccaneers 27, 49ers 24

Jenna Laine, ESPN: Buccaneers 24, 49ers 16

Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com: Buccaneers 27, 49ers 24

Mike Florio, ProFootballTalk: Buccaneers 23, 49ers 20

Michael David Smith, ProFootballTalk: Buccaneers 30, 49ers 27

Scott Whittum, Athlon Sports: Buccaneers 27, 49ers 24

Vincent Frank, Forbes: 49ers 31, Buccaneers 20

Rick Stroud, Tampa Bay Times: Buccaneers 24, 49ers 23

49ers-Bucs odds, predictions: Betting lines, picks for NFL Week 1 game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area